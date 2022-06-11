Zacks Investment Management Has $18.82 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 217.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.66 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

