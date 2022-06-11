Zacks Investment Management Has $20.76 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $20,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $213.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.32. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

