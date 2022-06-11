Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

