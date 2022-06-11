Zacks Investment Management Purchases 10,392 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 235,359 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

