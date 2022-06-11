Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,078 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

