Zacks Investment Management Purchases 8,027 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

