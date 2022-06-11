Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,415,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after acquiring an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $303.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.