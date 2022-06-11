Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0442

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $570.83 million and approximately $97.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00198990 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.07 or 0.02106670 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00245075 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,193,040,005 coins and its circulating supply is 12,901,572,852 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

