ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $77,818.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00349675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00455556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.