1,004,106 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,004,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

