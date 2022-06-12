11,511 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

