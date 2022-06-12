1,253 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

NYSE LOW opened at $186.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

