128,810 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,631,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 16.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,691,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

