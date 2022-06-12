14,905 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

