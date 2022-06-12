1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 940,227 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,227 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $90,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 399,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.