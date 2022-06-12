1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,920 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $78,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day moving average of $316.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

