1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,720 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.68% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $60,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -227.25%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.