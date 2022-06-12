1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,793 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

