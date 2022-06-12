1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 78,095 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $65,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

