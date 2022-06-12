1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $163.37 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $163,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $473.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

