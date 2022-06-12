1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 296,751 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 296,751 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $181,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

