1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $140.49 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 681,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,494,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.22% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 28.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

