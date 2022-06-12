1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,437,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,541,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.36% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

TCN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

