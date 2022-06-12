1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCOB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

