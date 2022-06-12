200,000 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Purchased by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,676,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $731,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,494,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

