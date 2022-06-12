2,035 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

