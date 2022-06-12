2,078 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 856,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 140,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.90 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

