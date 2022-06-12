2,684 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

