300,000 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,000. Teladoc Health accounts for about 6.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.