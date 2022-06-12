3,539 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $233.36 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

