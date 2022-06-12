3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

