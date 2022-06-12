45,684 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 1.96% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCAE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $199,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 96.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 119,346 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:MCAE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.