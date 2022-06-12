4,679 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,392,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,016,000 after purchasing an additional 187,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,115 shares of company stock worth $24,745,399. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

NYSE EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

