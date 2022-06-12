481 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.