5,884 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

