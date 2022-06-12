6,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

