6,700 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.