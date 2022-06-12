69,167 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of T opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.