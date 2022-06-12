9,392 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 276,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

