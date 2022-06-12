A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 817.6% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 245,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.48%.

AMKBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24,300.50.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

