AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.51

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 168370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

