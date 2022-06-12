AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Financial Survey

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 11.83 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.50 AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.80 $3.82 billion $1.73 9.86

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 AB Volvo (publ) 2 4 1 0 1.86

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 229.55%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% AB Volvo (publ) 8.14% 22.19% 6.08%

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.