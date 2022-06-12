Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.