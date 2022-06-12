ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169,801.15

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $169,801.15 and approximately $35,830.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015664 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

