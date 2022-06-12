Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

