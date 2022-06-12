Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education makes up approximately 0.3% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

