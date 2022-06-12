Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

