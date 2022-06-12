Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.73.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
