Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.28 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

