Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,614 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

CRH opened at $37.04 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

