Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.89.

NYSE:COO opened at $332.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

